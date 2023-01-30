NEWS

Bayo Onanuga Reacts After Bola Tinubu Removed His Cap During His Visit To Oba Of Benin.

Recently, according to the report published by Vanguard Newspaper, the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, has paid a visit to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Sunday.

However, according to one of the spokesperson of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, he noted that Bola Tinubu respected the Oba of Benin by removing his cap during his visit.

Further speaking, Mr Bayo Onanuga accused the former vice president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, of disrespecting the Oba of Benin, when he visited the Benin Palace on a courtesy call during a visit to Edo State for his Presidential campaign rally some months ago.

According to Bayo Onanuga, he noted that Bola Tinubu kept strictly to tradition by removing his cap, but Atiku Abubakar, during his last visit to the Benin Palace, felt too big to do the same (by removing his own cap).

