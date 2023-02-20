Bayo Onanuga Reacts After A Man Recalled How Peter Obi Ate With Him When He Was Gov Of Anambra.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, a well known Nigerian journalist, co-founder of The Magazine, and former appointed managing director of the Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga while sharing his official Twitter page has reacted to a video showing the moment a Northern man was seen narrating how the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, came to their mosque to eat with them during their fasting period when he (Peter Obi) was the governor of Anambra State.

In the video, the Northern man who is in his late 50s noted that the reason why he loves Peter Obi was because during his time as the governor of Anambra State, he came to their mosque during their fasting period, and he stayed and eat with them.

Speaking in pidgin English, the man said, “Wetine make me like Peter Obi, the time way him be governor for this Anambra, na only Peter Obi come our mosque, come enter inside our mosque the time way we dey do fasting. Him come stay for our mosque, me with Peter Obi chop together. That is why I like Peter Obi”.

This particular video has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians, including the Director of Media and Publicity for the Tinubu/Shattima Presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, took to the social media platform to react.

According to Bayo Onanuga, he said, “We have said it countless times, Peter Obi is not who his supporters claim he is”.

