Bayo Onanuga debunks report of Ceased Old Naira Notes Allegedly Linked To Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, a member and spokesman of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organization, has released a statement in response to reports of old Naira notes being linked to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The reports, which have been widely circulated on social media, claim that eight truck loads of Naira notes were seized in the state of Lagos and were being transported to the bank.

In a recent tweet, Bayo Onanuga described the reports as malicious fake news and a big lie. He also noted that the reports were completely untrue and misleading.

Bayo Onanuga also emphasized that the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organization is committed to the highest ethical standards and has no connection with the seized notes. He added that the organization has never been involved in any illicit activities and will never be.

The statement from Bayo Onanuga provides much needed clarity and assurance that the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organization is not involved in any unethical activities. It is clear that the reports of the seized notes are completely false and should not be taken seriously.

