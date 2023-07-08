Bayelsa: “Wike is bringing other people to come & challenge the incumbent Governor” -Dokubo Reveals

In a recent Facebook live session, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo made serious accusations against Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State. Dokubo claimed that Wike is providing support to a candidate who aims to challenge the current Governor of Bayelsa State in the upcoming gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

According to Dokubo, Wike’s alleged sponsorship of a candidate to challenge the incumbent Governor has raised concerns among the Ijaw people. He vehemently stated that the Ijaw community will not permit such actions. Dokubo also mentioned rumors circulating about winning the election by 2 a.m. on election day, but he firmly believes that the final outcome will be determined by the people of Bayelsa.

In his words: “We know the people that work for Tinubu in Bayelsa, and now Wike is bringing other people to come and challenge the incumbent Governor. The people of Bayelsa will decide. Tomorrow, let me not say that they gave too much capacity to Wike because he does not have any capacity, and I will always say that when Wike decides to do something, he does it to the fullest.”

Dokubo’s remarks on Facebook reflect his strong opposition to Wike’s involvement in the Bayelsa gubernatorial election. He stressed that the Ijaw people will exercise their democratic right to decide the outcome and expressed confidence that the alleged plans to win the election by a specific time will not come to fruition.

