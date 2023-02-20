NEWS

Bayelsa Unrest: Three Males And One Female Died In Nembe-Bassambiri Unrest – Ben Okolo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following reports of gunshots that was recorded in Nembe-Bassambiri in Bayelsa State, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has instructed security agencies in Bayelsa State to send their officers to Nembe and ensure that they remain posted there untill elections are concluded.

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Ben Okolo, has confirmed that the violence that led to gunshots in Nembe resulted in the killing of four persons. Ben Okolo revealed that three men and one female were among the persons that died in the ugly incident.

Ben Okolo went on to confirm that at the moment, normalcy has been restored in the affected areas. Remember that Nembe and its environ has often witnessed violence during election periods and the 2023 election period has already witnessed violence before the election.

Meanwhile Governor Diri has urged security personnel to arrest anyone who is found guilty of taking part in violence in Nembe. He went on to say that anyone who claims innocence after his or her arrest should be interrogated properly.

Watch From The 1:10 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Tells Crowd To Put Their Mind At Rest As He Has Done Everything Needed To Be President

23 mins ago

“Leave The Rest For Me After Voting On The Day Of Election” – Tinubu Tells Lagosians

30 mins ago

Peter Obi: Despite Leaving Office For About 20 Years, Obasanjo Is Still Relevant- Osita Okechukwu

38 mins ago

They say they want to give us balanced economy; they should tell that to their security staff- Datti

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button