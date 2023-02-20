Bayelsa Unrest: Three Males And One Female Died In Nembe-Bassambiri Unrest – Ben Okolo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following reports of gunshots that was recorded in Nembe-Bassambiri in Bayelsa State, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has instructed security agencies in Bayelsa State to send their officers to Nembe and ensure that they remain posted there untill elections are concluded.

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Ben Okolo, has confirmed that the violence that led to gunshots in Nembe resulted in the killing of four persons. Ben Okolo revealed that three men and one female were among the persons that died in the ugly incident.

Ben Okolo went on to confirm that at the moment, normalcy has been restored in the affected areas. Remember that Nembe and its environ has often witnessed violence during election periods and the 2023 election period has already witnessed violence before the election.

Meanwhile Governor Diri has urged security personnel to arrest anyone who is found guilty of taking part in violence in Nembe. He went on to say that anyone who claims innocence after his or her arrest should be interrogated properly.

