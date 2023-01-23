This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayelsa Residents in The Oxbow River In Boats To Rally For Atiku

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment some supporters of the people’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa stormed a river in Bayelsa state to rally for them.

The presidential election comes up in less than forty (40) days and supporters have been indulging in different acts that can best showcase their preferred candidate to Nigerians

Going by report, the supporters were said to have stormed a popular lake in the state known as the Oxbow Lake in other to show support and love for the former vice president of Nigeria and his vice, Ifeanyi Okowa

In the viral video currently circulating online, they stormed the boats in large numbers and began paddling it

While they were paddling, they could be seen waving the people’s Democratic Party flag

