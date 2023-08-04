NEWS

Bayelsa 2023: As Things Stand, Gov Douye Diri Will Win All 8 LGAs With Landslide Victory -Hon Israel Sunny

The immediate past Lawmaker who represented the Nembe – Brass Federal Constituency of Bayelsa state in the House of Representatives, Hon Israel Sunny – Goli, has said that as things stand, the incumbent Governor of the state, Douye Diri, will win all the eight (8) Local Government Areas, LGAs, with a landslide victory in the forthcoming Bayelsa 2023 gubernatorial poll.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

The former Lawmaker, who made this assertion recently, while announcing his withdrawal from the campaign of his former principal and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Timipre Sil, argued that the former Minister of State for Petroleum resources lacked the structures to defeat Gov Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 11 poll.

In his words; “As a politician I have looked at the state and how the parties are preparing and it is my right to also say how I feel, and I have told you as it stands, if INEC is to conduct the election, Gov Douye Diri will win all the eight (8) Local Government Areas with landslide victory.”

