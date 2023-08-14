Bawa Is In Detention While Bello Mattawalla That He Is Investigating Has Been Nominated As A Minister — Pastor Bakare

Tunde Bakare, a Nigerian Prophetic-Apostolic pastor, has questioned the ongoing tenure of the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. The Pastor raised concerns about why Abdulrasheed Bawa, who is the suspended Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, was kept in detention while the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, whom Bawa is investigating, was nominated by the president as a minister.

He said, “Once again, if Bawa is inducted into any criminal investigation, then the lawful thing to do is to prosecute him, but to continue to hold him in detention in these circumstances raises significant concerns about the readiness of the Tinubu administration to fight corruption.

Bakare, in his message, also said that the president should look for a way to kill Corruption rather than kill Nigerians.

