Bawa And Emefiele Now Appear Being Prosecuted For The Political Views They Held Because The Rules Are Not Applied – Frank Tietie

A Political Analyst, Frank Tietie, has hinted that the continuous detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, might be politically motivated; after he maintained that the bigwigs were detained for the political views that they held.

Frank Tietie had said, “I thought the President ordered their (Bawa and Emefiele) detention; would the President do that? He is supposed to be a progressive; i am talking about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

(Forward video to 2:01)

Frank Tietie, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, hinted that Emefiele and Bawa might have been detained for the political views that they held. According to him, there should be respect for their rights. He reacted to the claim by some reports that the Department of State Services (DSS), obtained a court order to continue to detain Bawa.

Some reports had suggested that the DSS obtained a court order to detain Bawa for additional two weeks.

Frank Tietie, who spoke about this, started by asking whether President Tinubu ordered the detention of Bawa and Emefiele. According to him, if former President Muhammadu Buhari, who has military background, had ordered their detention, it would have been understandable; but President Tinubu should have respect for human right because he is a progressive. He advocated that the rights of Bawa and Emefiele be respected because they are, first, Nigerians.

Matthewcontents (

)