Bauchi Sacks 6 Traditional Rulers For ‘Partisan Politics, Financial Misconduct’

Bauchi State Government through the Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers for “involvement in partisan politics and other misconduct”.

The affected monarchs are from Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils. According to Daily trust.

The dismissals are detailed in a statement that the Local Government Service Commission’s Acting Permanent Secretary Nasiru Ibrahim signed on behalf of the commission’s chairman and provided to news reporters in Bauchi.

Six traditional leaders in Bauchi and Katagum emirate have had their dismissals accepted by the Local Government Service Commission, according to the announcement. This came after they engaged in partisan politics, misbehaviour, unlawful tree cutting and encroachment on forest reserves, theft of public monies, and insubordination that violated public service policies.

According to the statement, those impacted include the district heads of Udubo (Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami), Azare (Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar), Gadiya (Umar Omar), and Tarmasawa (Umar Bani), all of whom are in the Katagum emirate council.

While Bello Suleman, the village chief of Beni, and Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara, the village chief of Badara, have been expelled from the Bauchi emirate council.

As a result, the statement instructed the concerned traditional leaders to give control to their secretaries and the emirate councils to designate supervising officers while the commission appointed substantive officers.

Umaroo1 (

)