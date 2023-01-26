Bauchi Residents Troop To Tafawa Balewa Square To Rally For Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Residents Of Bauchi, On Thursday, stormed the Tafawa Balewa Square in the state capital to rally for the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

Currently, the labor party is running its northern campaigns. Visitations to the northern states kicked off after the party ended its South-South rally by visiting states which include, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers State

However, since the beginning of the Northern campaigns, the party has rallied in Niger, Kaduna, Kano, and Gombe before storming Bauchi on Thursday

However, photos of the crowd present at the Bauchi Rally have surfaced. Going by the videos and photos shared online, residents and supporters of the former governor of Anambra state trooped out to render support to the movement

Check out a few pictures from the venue of the rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Bauchi state

