Bauchi: One dies, another injured in Bauchi as thugs attack campaign rally

Bauchi State in Nigeria witnessed a violent incident during a political campaign rally on Monday. The campaign team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was attacked in Akuyam, Misau Local Council. One person died and another was injured as a result of the attack. The police confirmed that security operatives fired their guns in response to the attack. The Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into the matter.

The campaign team of Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar was en route from Dambam Local Council to Akuyam for a campaign when the attack occurred. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, the entourage was attacked, leading to the opening of fire by the escorts. The victims, Saleh Garba, 35 and Yakubu Yunusa, 20, were taken to the Fede ral Medical Centre in Azare for treatment. One of the victims died early the next day.

Salisu Barau, Director of Media and Communications for Sadique’s campaign, spoke about the incident, stating that about 15 to 20 cars were smashed and some people from their own side were injured. Barau was not present at the time of the attack but confirmed the information gathered.

