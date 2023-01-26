Bauchi Crowd Reacts As Peter Obi Speaks Arabic At The Tafawa Balewa Stadium

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There was a call-and-response sort of conversation at the Bauchi Rally after the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi started his speech at the venue by speaking the language best understood by the majority of the crowd

It is no longer news that the former governor of Anambra state, after visiting Gombe on Wednesday, stormed the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi on Thursday in continuation of his presidential rally ahead of the general election in February

However, a video currently circulating has captured how the labor party presidential aspirant greeted the gathering in the Arabic language

As soon as he was handed the mic at the venue, he shouted ” Bauchi! Assalamu Alaikum”

The joyous crowd reacted by saying “Wa alaikum as-salam ” After responding, they began chanting his name ” Obi!”

Checkout an extracted photo from the video below

Kindly check out the video from 0.50 secs to catch up with the moment

BREAKING NEWS: I don't want to cry but this Peter Obi in Bauchi, this same North abi? We go win am. #ObiDattiInBauchi Bourdillion Fayemi Queue for fuel Lai Mohammed Sabotage #TinubuInOgun

APC and Tinubu pic.twitter.com/jOj68KULeG — Titima (@titi4810) January 26, 2023

