BAT’s Nominees: No Nigerian will tell you that he or she is impressed with Tinubu’s list–Yabagi Sani

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, who is an energy and crude oil expert, and also the current National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the President’s ministerial list. He claimed that no Nigerian is impressed with the nominees, alleging that they were brought in through the back door, despite being previously rejected by the Nigerian people. This behavior from the President is not in line with what was expected of him.

According to the IPAC Chairman, he believes President Tinubu, who is seen as a symbol of democracy in the country, has taken actions that contradict his democratic principles. Despite his lifelong commitment to democracy, the President appointed individuals as ministers who were rejected by the people in previous contests. This move raises concerns about the suitability of these appointees to preside over the affairs of the nation.

He said, “No Nigerian will tell you that he or she is impressed with the list the president has brought out. I’m disappointed—hopefully disappointed—because Mr. President is behaving differently from what I expected of him”.

The IPAC Chairman firmly opposes the idea of appointing individuals who may personify corruption as key figures in the government. He argues that these ministers will wield significant power on behalf of the President in their respective ministries and, in essence, act as the President. Thus, he urges the President to refrain from including faces that symbolize corruption as part of his team.

Finally, Alhaji Yabagi Sani is disappointed with the President’s ministerial list and believes it does not align with the democratic principles that President Tinubu represents. He argues for the inclusion of individuals who have not been previously rejected by the people and emphasizes the importance of preventing corruption from permeating the government.

Video 48:00

