BAT’S Ministerial Nominee Reacts After His Old Tweet Referring To NASS Members As ‘Morons’ Resurface

Bosun Tijani, One of the ministerial nominees of the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted after his old tweet referring to members of the house of Senate as ‘morons’ Resurfaces Online

It is no longer news that Bosun Tijani was among those that the president nominated on the second list

It would be recalled that the president had first nominated 28 people on his first list before he came up with another list which has 19 names

After the list was released, some Twitter users were quick to dig out some of the old tweets made by him

Kindly checkout one of the tweets

However, Bosun Tijani has now apologied after facing the house of Senate members for his screening

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, he said he appreciates the Senate for understanding the reason why he made the tweet then

Kindly read his post below

