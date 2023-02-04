BAT’ll harass people if he’s president; If they don’t leave the country, he’ll use force— Kola Ologbondiyan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Attacks against Governor Emmanuel Udom by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have drawn criticism. In contrast, Kola Ologbondiyan, a prominent figure in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has come forward to support Tinubu, asserting that his remarks were more than mere campaign rhetoric.

In response to Tinubu’s remarks on Africa Independent Television’s “Democracy Today,” Ologbondiyan, a spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, claimed that they demonstrated exactly how the APC candidate would treat his political rivals if he were elected president.

According to him, “The last person you’d expect to make a statement like that is Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. A governor is not someone to be spoken down to. It demonstrates clearly that, God forbid, he will be pestering people if he ever becomes president. If they don’t leave the country voluntarily, Tinubu will use force. He merely showed that he can do it.”

Dear esteemed readers kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

ISREALBLOG (

)