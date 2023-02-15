This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BAT winning in Lagos will be very difficult because PO and Atiku will be sharing the vote- Momodu

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the Director of Strategic Communications of the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, says that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, winning in Lagos State will be very difficult because the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential flag bearer of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi, will be sharing the vote.

He further stated that “I am really sure that Peter Obi cannot be in a single state of the North,” but “as for Lagos State, I can tell you that the three parties are going to share the vote,” he said.

According to him, anyone who says that Peter Obi will win most of the North does not know anything about politics. But as for Lagos State, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Asiwaju are going to share the vote in Lagos State among themselves because it will be very difficult for the APC to win all the votes in Lagos State, he said.

