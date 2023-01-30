NEWS

BAT told Buhari that he has been the one who waits for him, but now he will make Buhari wait—Aniagwu

BAT told buhari that he has been the one who waits for him, but now he will make buhari wait—Aniagwu

The Commissioner of Information, Charles Aniagwu, has come out to criticize Bola Tinubu for disparaging Muhammadu buhari in response to recent remarks made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, who claimed that some people in authority are trying to thwart his attempt to become president by bringing in new naira notes and creating a fuel shortage.

In addition, he claimed that Bola Tinubu vowed to complicate matters for President Muhammadu buhari if he were to lead Nigeria. Bola Tinubu was also accused by Charles Aniagwu of claiming that the Muhammadu buhari administration is trying to prevent him from becoming president of Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu reportedly promised President Muhammadu buhari that he would make amends by keeping buhari waiting, according to Charles Aniagwu. Bola Tinubu reportedly told buhari that he has always been the one to wait for him, but now that he has emerged as the APC’s presidential candidate, he will make sure that he forces buhari to wait for him. Charles Aniagwu continued.

