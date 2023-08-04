BAT: They Talked Something About Port Harcourt Refinery, No Timeline On That Of Kaduna & Warri– Festus Osifo

Festus Osifo, the President of the Trade Union Congress, criticized President Tinubu for focusing solely on the Port Harcourt refinery and not providing any timelines for the Kaduna and Warri refineries. He made these remarks during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today program when asked about the government’s response to address the high cost of fuel by utilizing local refineries.

Osifo explained that when they inquired about the start date for the refineries’ operations, they were informed that the old Port Harcourt refinery would be operational by the end of the year. However, there were no updates provided regarding the Kaduna and Warri refineries.

He further clarified that the Port Harcourt refinery is undergoing a complete rehabilitation, while the Kaduna and Warri refineries are intended to be quick fixes. Although the government had awarded contracts for both refineries, the mobilization process for Warri refinery faced delays, and for Kaduna refinery, security concerns hindered any progress. As of the interview, there was still no clear timeline for either Kaduna or Warri refinery.

Hear him: “They told us that By the end of this year, the old Port Harcourt refinery will come on stream. That was what they told us today”

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 19:12

Also when he was questioned by Seun Okinbaloye about the government’s exclusive focus on the Port Harcourt refinery, Osifo confirmed that the government had not provided any information or updates on the other two refineries, reaffirming that their attention seemed to be solely directed towards the Port Harcourt project.

HealthTourist (

)