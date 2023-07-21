NEWS

BAT Should Remember The Legacy Of Where He Comes From; I Come From The Legacy Of Aminu Kano—Adebayo

During an interview with TVC , the SDP candidate, Adewole Adebayo, stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to remember the legacy of where he comes from and see if he’s truly implementing the policy of that fellow. He revealed that he comes from the legacy of Aminu Kano, adding that anytime he appears in government, he’s going to implement the policy or even do better as a person.

He revealed that he got to know Tinubu when he was a follower of MKO Abiola. He added that he doesn’t think that Tinubu is implementing the kind of policy that Abiola would have loved to implement in government.

According to him, “I knew him (Tinubu) first as a follower of Abiola. Let him search his heart; does he think that MKO Abiola will take this kind of decision he’s taking? I don’t think so. I knew Abiola quite well, and he knew Abiola more than I did. So Abiola will not behave like this. You cannot be wearing an Awo cap and wearing Awo glasses, and everybody around Awolowo is following you, and you’re not taking an Awolowo kind of decision. So he’s a very brilliant man; he’s a competent man, but he needs to remember the legacy of where he comes from. I come from the legacy of Aminu Kano, so if you see me in government anyway, I’ll remember that Mallam Aminu Kano will take a decision like this. If he won’t, I won’t. I have to be a better version of him.”

