BAT Just Wanted To Make A Name, They Should Return The Presidency To The Man Who Won” -Mayor Echefu

Speaking to Sun paper reporter Vincent Kal, Chief Mayor Echefu, National President of the Indigenous Igbo Youths Congress (IIYC), alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sought self-promotion following his victory in the recent presidential election declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Echefu urged the electoral body to reinstate the actual election winner to the presidency.

While Chief Mayor Echefu didn’t mention the winning candidate’s name, he criticized the current administration led by Tinubu, asserting that it reflects his lack of readiness for the presidency.

He noted, “The nation is paralyzed, and discontent is widespread. The direction things are headed suggests Tinubu’s unpreparedness for the role, contrary to his campaign assurances. His motives seemed focused on gaining recognition rather than genuine preparedness. The rightful election winner should assume the presidency.”

In my opinion, I feel like Nigerians should stop deciding themselves. They should rather wait for the outcome of the Election Petition Tribunal.

