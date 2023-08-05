BAT just wanted to make a name. They should return the presidency to the man who won -Echefu

In an interview with Sun paper reporter Vincent Kal, the National President of the Indigenous Igbo Youths Congress (IIYC), Chief Mayor Echefu, said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu just wanted to make a name for himself after he was declared winner of the just concluded presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and therefore requested that the electoral body return the presidency to the man who won the election.

Although Chief Mayor Echefu didn’t mention a specific name of the man he claimed won the presidential election, he did criticise how things are going in the current administration led by Tinubu, claiming that it is evident that Tinubu isn’t prepared to be the president of Nigeria.

He said, “The country is grounded; there is gnashing of teeth everywhere. The way things are going, it showed that he wasn’t really prepared for the office contrary to what was told Nigerians during the electioneering; he just wanted to make a name. They should return the presidency to the man who won the election.”

Source: Sun papers

What are your thoughts on this?

Oj_Gist (

)