Chief Mayor Echefu, National President of the Indigenous Igbo Youths Congress (IIYC), has urged the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to hand the presidency back to the election winner.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, won the presidency of the nation over other formidable candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP. This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently being contested in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja by the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The Presidential Election Tribunal started hearing the parties’ arguments a few weeks ago.

According to The Sun paper, when asked about the reforms President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implementing, Chief Mayor Echefu responded, “What reforms? Those who are applauding the president are free to do so, but if they looked closer they would see that he is not and has not done anything special. Because it is what any Head of State should do, the replacement of service chiefs and removal of the old ones shouldn’t be celebrated as an accomplishment.

Contrary to what was conveyed to Nigerians during the electioneering, the way things were going revealed that Tinubu (Tinubu) was not truly prepared for the job and rather wanted to make a reputation for himself. They ought to give the election winner his position back as president. Ehefu added.

