BAT is now crying wolf because he has turned himself into an opposition force within the APC- Osita Chidoka

In an interview with the AriseTV morning show, former Federal Minister of Ation of Nigeria, Osita Chidoka, says that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is now crying wolf because he has turned himself into an opposition force within the APC.

He further stated that it is clear in the eyes of Asiwaju that Nigerians will reject the APC due to their failure to make things right in the country for the past 8 years. That is why he is coming up with all these things used in attacking President Buhari, he said.

According to him, Bola Tinubu knows that the people of Nigeria will not vote for the APC, which is why he is saying that all these things are a plot against him. You should know that during the past eight years that the APC has been in government and making things hard for the country, Asiwaju saw everything but did not say anything. Now that he has seen that those things will affect him during the election, he is now saying that they are elements that don’t want him to be president. He has turned himself into an opposition force within the APC; that is why he is crying wolf, he said.

Video credit: YouTube

