BAT is heartless; even if he is in a wheelchair, he will still insist on being president—Dele Momodu

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, The Director of Strategic Communications of the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, says that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is heartless because even if he is on a wheelchair, he will still insist on becoming the president of Nigeria.

He further stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies are his life, and even if he is sick or weak, he will not agree to step down from the seat of the Presidency. if I Asiwaju as the capacity physical and mentally, I will support him but he as now of those qualities, he said.

According to him, I will support Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he has the qualities of being the president of Nigeria, but he has none of those qualities, which is why I am not supporting him. Asiwaju is a very desperate man; even if he were in a wheelchair, he would still insist on being president of Nigeria, he said.

