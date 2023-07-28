NEWS

BAT Is A Sharp President, He Didn’t Appoint Those That EU Regarded As Fake News Merchant- Bwala

Daniel Bwala, One of the spokespersons of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign campaign has stated that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a very sharp president after he saw the ministerial list that the president released

It is no longer news that the president released his 28 man ministerial list on Thursday and many people have been commenting

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign spokesperson has now stated his view after seeing the names of those who made the list

According to Bwala, president Tinubu is a smart president. Stating his reason, he said the president failed to include the names of those that the European Union regarded as fake news merchant

It would be recalled that the European Union observers who observed 2023 presidential election refered to some people as fake news merchant

The Atiku-Okowa presidential spokesperson said that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands the importance of the EU report and that was why he didn’t include the names of the people that EU named as fake news merchant in their report

