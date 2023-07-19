BAT: If They Continue The Way They Are Going I Have The Feeling That They’ll Fail Woefully- Adewole Adebayo

In an interview with AIT during the Focus program, Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate for the SDP in the 2023 election, expressed his concern that the current government led by Tinubu is on a trajectory that could lead to its failure. He suggested that the government’s current approach, which justifies its focus on big businesses, may not be effective and could result in a dismal outcome.

During the interview, Adebayo elaborated on his views, claiming that the government appears to be favoring the enrichment of certain Nigerian billionaires at the expense of improving the lives of everyday citizens. He criticized the government’s priorities, noting that while it aims to make the wealthy as prosperous as figures like Bill Gates, it neglects the well-being of essential workers such as teachers, barbers, and drivers, essentially widening the socio-economic gap in the country.

Also, Adebayo expressed skepticism regarding the government’s argument that supporting big businesses will lead to job creation and increased government revenue. He challenged the authorities to provide concrete evidence of any country where this approach has successfully been implemented.

Drawing attention to Nigeria’s abundant resources and human capital, Adebayo argued that the country possesses all the necessary elements for its own economic development. He emphasized that relying on external investors to develop the economy might not be the most prudent course of action.

He urged the government to reconsider its current strategies and to develop a backup plan. He emphasized that his concerns were not driven by animosity towards the government but rather stemmed from a genuine belief that their current approach is fundamentally flawed and destined for failure.

Adebayo cautioned that time is not yet lost for the government to reevaluate its policies and adopt more effective measures. He underscored his deep conviction that if the government persists with its current trajectory, it will ultimately meet with failure due to the adoption of unsustainable and ineffective models.

