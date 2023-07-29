BAT: He has introduced policies that will eventually put Nigeria on the progressive trajectory – Dayo Israel

Recently, the national youth leader of the ruling party, Dayo Israel, along with other youth leaders, had a meeting with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa. The purpose of the meeting was to address various socio-political issues.

Dayo Israel praised President Tinubu, describing him as fearless when it comes to doing what is right. He even referred to him as the “Lion of Bourdillon,” acknowledging the tough decisions and reforms being implemented by the President, which, if executed earlier, would have greatly improved Nigeria by now.

Speaking further, Dayo Israel said, “as youths of the party, we thank the president for including youths into the 28-names ministerial nomination list. We can call the woman leader, Dr. Betta Edu, a youth because she is just a year above thirty five. It is indeed an achievement to us that she was included in the list.”

Again, Dayo Israel said, “also, we thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Segun Dada as one of those working directly with him in the state house here in Abuja. Segun Dada has been with the party for a while now.”

Lastly, Dayo Israel said, “many people are now calling President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu baba go fast because of the way he is handling the country. He has introduced policies that will eventually put Nigeria on the progressive trajectory.”

Overall, the meeting between President Tinubu and the youth leaders was centered on addressing pressing socio-political matters, and Dayo Israel commended the President’s bold approach to governance and his recognition of the importance of including young leaders in decision-making roles.

