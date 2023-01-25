This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BAT has The Experience, Tolerance, And Capacity to Change Nigeria for The Better, Says Tinubu’s Son.

The younger son of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, conferred the traditional title of Nwannedinamba (relative in diaspora) in Anambra State on Tuesday, saying Bola Ahmed Tinubu “has the experience, tolerance, and capacity to change Nigeria for the better.”

When Tinubu Jr. stopped by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Center while in Anambra to seek support for his father in the upcoming presidential election on February 25, he gave the crowd assurance that his father had the best interests of the state’s citizens at heart. According to statements he made to journalists, he was in the state to help his father’s campaign for the presidency.

According to him, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the experience, tolerance, and capacity to transform the destiny of Nigeria for the better.” Everyone agrees that his vision for prosperity, advancement, and peace is one of his greatest assets. He also enjoys discovering talent and promoting it. Igbo, Yoruba, Fulani, Efik, Ibibio, Hausa, and all the other tribes in Nigeria have a wealth of testimonies.

