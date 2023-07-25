BAT: Forfeiture whether “civil” or “criminal” takes its source from the commission of a crime–Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election, continues to assert that the declaration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president is illegal and against the constitution. He believes that Tinubu must be removed from office to cleanse the country’s political landscape.

In his final address to support his petition seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s victory, Atiku emphasized that Tinubu’s candidacy for the Nigerian Presidency is unjustified. He referred to Tinubu’s admission, along with confirmation from a witness, that he forfeited $460,000 to the American government due to narcotics trafficking and money laundering charges.

Atiku dismissed Tinubu’s claim and his witness’s assertion that the forfeiture of $460,000 was a civil action. Atiku argued that the distinction between civil and criminal forfeiture made by Tinubu was irrelevant. He pointed out that the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, acted on Tinubu’s indictment before imposing the forfeiture fine.

The final address, endorsed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, presented evidence of Tinubu’s forfeiture and stated that it was not contested or disputed by any of the respondents. The complaint for forfeiture indicated that the funds seized from Tinubu were proceeds from narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, Tinubu’s sole witness, admitted during cross-examination that the American court judgment affected Tinubu, as his name was reflected in the court records. Tinubu did not deny the forfeiture of $460,000 to the United States Government for narcotics trafficking and money laundering activities but attempted to distinguish between civil and criminal forfeiture.

In his words:

“It is pertinent to observe that the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) evaded denying the forfeiture of the said sum of $460,000 U.S Dollars to the United States Government for narcotics trafficking and money laundering activities but engaged in the semantic distinction between civil and criminal forfeiture, as well as the defence that the offence was committed over 10 years.

“It is submitted, that forfeiture whether “civil” or “criminal” takes its source from the commission of a crime.

“The word “forfeiture” means – “the divestiture of property without compensation. The loss of a right, privilege, or property because of a crime, breach of obligation, or neglect of duty.”

Source:Punch paper

Atiku contended that the forfeiture proceedings against Tinubu fell within the disqualification list in Section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution. The provision includes a sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offense involving dishonesty or fraud, imposed by a competent authority. Atiku maintained that the forfeiture qualified as a punishment for criminal behavior or “criminal activity” of the second respondent.

He argued that the wording of Section 137 of the Constitution disqualifies Tinubu from contesting the presidential election based on his involvement in narcotics crime.

Atiku urged the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to invoke Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution to nullify Tinubu’s declaration as president due to his association with narcotics crimes and to remove him from the presidency.

In conclusion, Atiku’s petition maintains that Tinubu’s presidency is unlawful and unconstitutional, and the evidence of his forfeiture to the American government over narcotics trafficking and money laundering supports the call for his removal from office.

