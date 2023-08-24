BAT Convinced El Rufai To Reconsider, Only For The Senate To Humiliate Him -Anthony Sani

According to Mr. Anthony Sani, the former national publicity secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum [ACF], President Bola Tinubu convinced Nasir El Rufai to reconsider serving in his cabinet so that the Senate could humiliate the outgoing governor of Kaduna State. The former ACF secretary reportedly made it clear that he thought the Senate had handled El Rufai unfairly, according to the Tribune Nigeria. He felt that if the president was no longer in need of his services, the situation ought to have been handled more skillfully.

According to him, ”I do not appreciate the way former governor Nasir El Rufai was shamed. The former governor had openly stated that he was done with public service. Mr. President urged him [El Rufai] to reconsider, only for the Senate to humiliate him. I dislike the former governor because he is a bleak man who values duty above all else. I continue to believe that the former governor was not handled fairly by the Senate.”

