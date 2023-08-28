BAT Claimed He Went To St John’s School In Lagos Before Moving To Children Home In Ibadan- Atiku

The presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar has revisited the educational background of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atiku, in a post that he made recently on his verified Twitter page, made a list of the schools that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu claimed that he attended

He said Bola Ahmed Tinubu claimed that he attended St John’s primary school in Lagos before moving to Children Home school in Ibadan, Oyo state

The peoples Democratic Party chieftain said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu also claimed that he attended Government college in Oyo state and Richard Daley College before Chicago University

Atiku, in his post, said that in 2023, Tinubu settled for attending only Chicago States and he still can’t fathom why it is like that

” I am scratching my head, How is that possible ?” He asked

Kindly read his full post below

