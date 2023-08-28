BAT Claimed He Went To St John’s School In Lagos Before Moving To Children Home In Ibadan- Atiku

Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, has brought up President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic history once again.

On his verified Twitter account, Atiku recently posted a list of the institutions that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he attended.

He alleged that Bola Ahmed Tinubu lied when he said he went to Children Home School in Ibadan, Oyo state instead of St. John’s Primary School in Lagos.

The leader of the People’s Democratic Party has stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has claimed to have attended Chicago University, as well as Government College in Oyo State and Richard Daley College.

According to Atiku’s article, Tinubu stopped going to any conventions other than Chicago States in 2023, and he has no idea why.

To paraphrase Albert Einstein, “I am scratching my head, How is that possible?” Asked he

Below is a screenshot his whole message:

What do you think of this development?

