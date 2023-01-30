NEWS

BAT being sick as claimed means nothing; Nigeria has had someone on sick leave as president- Samson

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the Chairman of PCRC in Ogun State, Architect Samson Popoola, says that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being sick does not mean anything because Nigeria has had someone on a sick bed as president before.

He further stated that Asiwaju had invested so much in the democracy of this nation to earn him the presidency. “You should also know that whatever they say about Tinubu, some other people have done worse,” he said.

According to him, I don’t think saying Tinubu is sick will stop him from being the president. If they say Tinubu is sick, we have people that are sick and still rule Nigeria, so Asiwaju is not the first person. Bola Tinubu has invested a lot in the democracy of this country, so it is his time to rule, he said.

