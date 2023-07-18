BAT as Candidate of the APC, Never Got one Naira From The Party To Contribute To His Campaign-Sambo.

In an interview with Arise , Arise Political Editor Sumner Sambo stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a candidate of the APC, has never gotten one naira from the party to contribute to his presidential campaign.

He further stated that on these issues of transparency, Abdullahi Adamu is supposed to come on air and say he has never heard of Saliu Lukman and that he will never disagree with him.

According to him, “Sometimes last week, I said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a candidate of the APC, never got one naira from the party to contribute to his presidential campaign. So why didn’t we have the national secretary, Yola Mishary, or the national chairman quickly point us in the direction of whether the party officially contributed monies to the presidential campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it’s supposed to or not? If they didn’t, what happened to the funds, and why has there been this consistency from the national vice chairman?”.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (2:20)

Offixialmasoyi (

)