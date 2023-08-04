BAT: Already we have an existing law that says fuel subsidy will go by the end of June- Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer and former spokesperson of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, criticized the President for removing fuel subsidies. He claimed that there was a pre-existing law stating that fuel subsidies would end by the end of June, but President Tinubu changed this upon taking office.

In an interview with Trust TV, Okonkwo expressed his concerns about the continuous fuel price hike and the ongoing economic crisis in the nation. He stated that the government’s first action was to remove the fuel subsidy, which he believed was done illegally. He argued that the government had no authority to make such a decision, as the law had already mandated the removal of subsidies by the end of June.

In Kenneth Okonkwo’s words, “when this government came in, the first thing they altered was an illegal outburst of the fuel subsidy they removed. However, there was already an existing law that says fuel subsidies should go by the end of June, so you have no right to come and make a determination on your own or to make a speech that goes against that law. The people accepted that fuel subsidies should be removed, but because they kept quiet, the price that was already excruciating was increased by almost N100. We are now buying fuel for N617. Why the increase? “

According to Okonkwo, Nigerians remained silent about the initial increase in the pump price, leading to further problems. He pointed out that the pump price had soared to an exorbitant N500, and due to public silence, it was further increased by almost N100, resulting in the current price of N617 per liter.

The lawyer urged the government to adhere to the existing laws and not make decisions unilaterally without considering the impact on the citizens. He expressed frustration at the government’s handling of the fuel price issue, emphasizing the importance of respecting the rule of law and engaging in transparent decision-making processes. He urged the government to address the economic crisis and fuel price hike with a more comprehensive and consultative approach that considers the welfare of the people.

Check the video fast-forward from the beginning

KINGSIFY (

)