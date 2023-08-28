NEWS

Bashir Reacts As UN Secretary Says If They Don’t Act Now, Over 600M People Will Face Hunger In 2030

Bashir Ahmad, an All Progressive Congress chieftain and aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the statement made by the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Gutterres

The All Progressive Congress chieftain took to his verified Twitter page on Sunday to state his views after the secretary general to the UN made a comment about over 600 million people facing hunger in 2030

In a Twitter post that Gutterres made, he stated that if they fail to act now, over 600 million People will face hunger by 2030

He proceeded to say that there is enough food in the world for everyone but everyone must work together urgently to make the #zeroHunger world a reality

Reacting to the statement of the UN secretary general, Bashir Ahmad said that action is needed

Kindly checkout the post Antonio Gutterres made on his verified Twitter page below

Kindly Bashir Ahmad’s reaction below

