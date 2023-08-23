Bashir Ahmed Reacts After Wike Instructed Director in Charge of Abuja Street Lights To Restore Light

Bashir Ahmed, the former Media Aide to the Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page to react to the new development that was taken by the new Ministers of FCT, Nyesom Wike. Yesterday, Wike was sworn in as the new Minister of FCT under the APC Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Bashir Ahmed, Wike has instructed the director in charge of street lights in Abuja to restore all the street lights in Abuja city.

He said: “Honorable Minister Wike told the director in charge of street lights to do everything possible in the shortest possible time to restore lights in all the streets of Abuja.”

