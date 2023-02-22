Bashir Ahmad Shares Documents of Muslim Students Society Endorsing Bola Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 96 hours left for Nigerians to head to the polls and elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the Buhari-led administration climaxes, a document that revealed that the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) threw their weight behind the candidature of the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has just surfaced online.

The official document of this endorsement was posted on Wednesday afternoon the verified Twitter platform of Mr. Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant to Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on Digital Communications.

Mr. Bashir wrote, “The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has just endorsed our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.”

The document, dated February 21, 2023, was signed by Mr. Muhammed Bin Isa, the chairman, and Auwalu Inusa, the secretary-general, and partly reads, “In matters of great importance and unquantifiable consequence, at a critical point in our national history, we cannot sit on the fence.” “After due consultations with leaders of the society at various levels, members, and elders, we have to come to the sincere conclusion that, for the presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best candidate for the good of the Muslim Ummah.”

