Bashir Ahmad Replies Doyin Okupe After He Said That The Labour Party Is Six Months Old

Former director general of the Obi-Datti campaign council, Doyin Okupe has received a reply from Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad following a tweet he made about the Labour Party.

In the tweet by Doyin Okupe, he was speaking on how far Peter Obi and his supporters have gone at their campaigns when he said that the Labour Party is a six months old party.

His tweet reads;

“Obidients, in the beginning they said we were a flash in the pan. Then they said we are only on FB. Then they said we are not known anywhere in the north. Now we have seen Niger, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau. Now no more argument, a 6 months old party has moved to 1st place. Game over”.

In response to Okupe’s tweet, Bashir Ahmad claimed that the Labour Party is one of the oldest poltical parties.

He wrote;

“So Labour Party one of the oldest poltical parties in Nigeria is now 6 months old. Hilarious!”

