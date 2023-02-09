Bashir Ahmad Reacts To Tinubu’s Rally In Kogi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate Kashim Shettima were in Kogi state on Wednesday in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

The visit to Kogi means that the party has staged rallies in all geographical locations after they had visited the North, South, East, and west

In the north, they had rallied in states like Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe, to name but a few, in the west, Lagos, Ogun, and like

However, the rally in Kogi recorded great success as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to support the movement

Reacting to the rally, Bashir Ahmad shared photos from the venue and captioned them it

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, he wrote ” Kogi was so sweet “

