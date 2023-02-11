Bashir Ahmad Reacts To The Crowd That Turned Up For Peter Obi’s Rally In Lagos

An APC chieftain and presidential aid, Bashir Ahmad ha reacted to the allegedly scanty crowd that turned up for Peter Obi’s mega rally held in Lagos on Saturday. The mega rally which also involved a road walked has gained a lot of attention since its photos were shared on social media.

While sharing the photos on his official twitter page, Bashir Ahmad said “If that’s all Labour Party could get in Lagos with over 6,000,000+ votes, then it’s very safe to congratulate our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Check out his post below

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party has often been taunted by the opposition for not having large crowds at his presidential rallies as compared to the other two top parties, APC said PDP. In response, the Labour Party had explained that some of photos of the scanty venues were taken by the opposition before the actual rally starts. They also stressed that they weren’t hiring crowds and that’s why they didn’t have as much crowds as the other parties.

What do you think? Please kindly share and comment

Content created and supplied by: Vokally (via 50minds

News )

#Bashir #Ahmad #Reacts #Crowd #Turned #Peter #Obis #Rally #LagosBashir Ahmad Reacts To The Crowd That Turned Up For Peter Obi’s Rally In Lagos Publish on 2023-02-11 23:19:06