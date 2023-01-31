Bashir Ahmad Reacts To Pictures Of Crowd At Tinubu’s Rally In Anambra State

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his presidential campaign rally today in Anambra State. However, Thousands of the supporters of the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu came out in numbers to show their support for him.

Reacting after the rally, president Muhammadu buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where he stated that the large turn out for Bola Tinubu in Anambra State is a big deal.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bashir Ahmad, he said; “Large turnout for Tinubu In Anambra! This is a big deal, a genuine one, that even the presidential candidate from the State couldn’t receive. Anambra is now being aligned with the Progressives. Ebube!”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Bashir Ahmad via his twitter handle;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Content created and supplied by: Okotie_News (via 50minds

News )

#Bashir #Ahmad #Reacts #Pictures #Crowd #Tinubus #Rally #Anambra #StateBashir Ahmad Reacts To Pictures Of Crowd At Tinubu’s Rally In Anambra State Publish on 2023-01-31 19:50:22