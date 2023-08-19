Bashir Ahmad Reacts to Photo of Obi And Akpabio At the wedding of Deputy Senate President’s son

After a photo surfaced online showing Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi making contact with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former president Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant on the media, Bashir Ahmad, took to social media to express his alarm.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and current leader of the Labour Party, was previously in Kano state for the wedding of the son of the deputy Senate president, Barau Jibrin.

Pictures of the businessman with Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, as well as other colleagues of his, were posted to the microblogging platform X.

After seeing this photo, Bashir Ahmad took to his official X account to congratulate Peter Obi on his entry into “real politics.”

Bashir Ahmad Wrote;

Peter Obi was in Kano today for the wedding of the son of the Deputy Senate President. I’m glad Peter finally decided to get involved in real politics.

