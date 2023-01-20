Bashir Ahmad Reacts To Allegation That Tinubu Forced Femi Gbajabiamila To Convert To Islam

A social media user recently made an allegation that the Chief Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila was Forced to convert to Islam by Tinubu before he could become the speaker in 2019. The Social media user also shared a photo of the Nigerian Politician in Mecca.

The user had written: “In case you think there is no agenda. Femi Gbajabiamila was forced to convert to Islam by Tinubu before he could become speaker in 2019. He was a member of house on the rock before his conversion.”

The allegation caught the attention of the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu buhari, Bashir Ahmad who described the allegation as totally untrue.

Bashir, in his response, wondered why Tinubu never forced Osinbajo to convert to Islam before allowing him to fill the Vice President slot with President Muhammadu buhari.

In the tweet, Bashir said: “So why did Asiwaju not force Prof. Osinbajo to convert to Islam before recommending him for the VP? Abiodun, you’re lying effortlessly against someone who, for decades, has been married to a Pastor.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

#Bashir #Ahmad #Reacts #Allegation #Tinubu #Forced #Femi #Gbajabiamila #Convert #IslamBashir Ahmad Reacts To Allegation That Tinubu Forced Femi Gbajabiamila To Convert To Islam Publish on 2023-01-20 22:23:44