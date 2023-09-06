Bashir Ahmad reacts as PEPC strikes out 17 paragraphs of Peter Obi’s petition against Tinubu

In a recent news article published by The Nation paper Online, it has been reported that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has taken action on approximately 17 paragraphs within the petition filed by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) against the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. These paragraphs were struck out due to their vague and generic nature, lacking specific details to substantiate allegations.

In response to this development, Bashir Ahmad, former Special Assistant on Digital Communication to former President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his official Twitter handle to mock the LP and its presidential candidate. He suggested that the LP lacks the necessary evidence to support its petition against Tinubu.

Ahmad’s tweet reads, “Numerous paragraphs of the Labour Party petition were struck out for being vague and lacking particulars of units affected. NO EVIDENCE!”

See post below:

Having read what Ahmed said, what are your thoughts on this recent matter?

Oj_Gist (

)