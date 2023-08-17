NEWS

Bashir Ahmad Reacts As NSCDC Intercept Truck With Vandalized Rail Tracks In Nasarawa

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the commandant general, special intelligence squad of of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps , NSCDC, has intercepted a large truck conveying vandalized rail tracks in Nasarawa

Bashir Ahmad shared the report after he came across it on DAILY TRUST

Recall that the aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari, had made a tweet about the activities of the criminals some days ago

The All Progressive Congress chieftain, in a post that he made, shared videos of how some criminals removed some knots on the rail line

However, it has now been reported that some of the criminals have been intercepted in Nasarawa state

Bashir Ahmad shared the report and several reactions have trailed his post

Kindly read his tweet below

Below are some of the reactions that have surfaced from social media users

What are your thoughts on this

