Bashir Ahmad Reacts As LP Campaign Council In The North Dumps Obi Few Days To Election

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad has reacted after the North West Campaign Council of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi announced their support for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general election

The council made the declaration during a press conference on Sunday

It is no longer news that the general election comes up in less than a week

Stating further, the leader of the campaign council said they have resolved to leverage their political structure already built for the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate Yusuf Datti For Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Kindly read excerpts from their speech below

Reacting through a post that he shared on his media page on Sunday, Ahmad said it is just a few days to the election and some leaders of the labor party are already abandoning the party to join the APC

Kindly read his full post below

What are your thoughts on this?

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#Bashir #Ahmad #Reacts #Campaign #Council #North #Dumps #Obi #Days #ElectionBashir Ahmad Reacts As LP Campaign Council In The North Dumps Obi Few Days To Election Publish on 2023-02-19 23:50:12