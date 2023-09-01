Bashir Ahmad Reacts As Kaduna Gov Sets To Employ 7,000 Youths As Vigilante Personnel In The State

Bashir Ahmad, an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain and one of the media aides of former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the latest decision of the new governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani to employ 7,000 youths as Vigilante personnel In the state

The All Progressive Congress chieftain took to his verified Twitter page to react to the latest directive of the new Kaduna state governor

In a post that Bashir Ahmad shared on his page, he said that the decision of the governor to employ 7,000 youths as Vigilante personnel is a very good one

He said it is a good step towards achieving both youth empowerment and local security

Bashir Ahmad said that the idea has just proved that the Kaduna state government is trying to nurture a capable workforce while trying to protect its citizens

