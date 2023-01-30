This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bashir Ahmad Reacts As Crowd Of Supporters Attend Bola Tinubu’s Campaign Rally In Akwa Ibom State

The Deputy Director of New Media for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Bashir Ahmad has reacted over the large crowd of supporters that attended Bola Tinubu’s campaign rally in Akwa Ibom state on Monday.

Bola Tinubu who has been going from states to states across the country, took his campaign trail to Akwa Ibom state where he was received by a lot of APC supporters who thronged the venue of the campaign rally.

Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad |Twitter|

As seen in the image above, the stadium which was used for the campaign rally was filled with supporters of Bola Tinubu. This is why Bashir Ahmad who is also the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to president Muhammadu buhari, expressed delight at the outcome of the event.

According to him, the venue of the campaign rally was filled with people who came to support Bola Tinubu.

“This is not a World Cup final ceremony; it is Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, for our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC.” He wrote.

